Dolphins vs Ravens: Madden 20 simulation predicts week 1 blowout loss

The NFL season is finally upon us, which means the Miami Dolphins will be hosting the Baltimore Ravens later this afternoon. With the game just a few hours away, I decided to turn on my PS4, boot up Madden 20 and let the Madden Gods predict the outcome of Sunday’s game.

Here is a simulated version of the Week 1 match-up between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins.

Settings:

PS4

All-Madden

10 Minutes

CPU vs CPU

For most of the game, the Dolphins were dominated by the Baltimore Ravens. And although Jason Sanders was able to put Miami on the scoreboard — not once, but twice, there was still plenty left to be desired.

Unfortunately, many believe this outcome will be very similar to the one we see Sunday afternoon. And whether you’re ready to embrace the tank or just want to enjoy some Dolphins’ football, a blowout loss is never the result you yearn for.

How do you think the Dolphins will fare on Sunday? Let us know in the comment’s section below.

This article was written by me, Josh Houtz (@Houtz)