Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

This years Sunday Night Football kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to take on the hated New England Patriots. The last loss the Patriots suffered last season was at the hands of the Steelers in week 15. This time the Steelers will be on hand to watch the Patriots unveil their sixth Super Bowl winner, the only other team besides to Steelers to have six. If Brady finishes every game this season he will be the first quarterback to do so at 42. Here’s hoping that his retirement comes sooner than later and that he takes old cranky Bill with him.

Please remember to treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider. Remember to follow all site rules.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots