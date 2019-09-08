Week One Late Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you wander/stumble or stagger into this post you are celebrating an exciting upset win by your Miami Dolphins over the Baltimore Ravens. If not remember, there is still more beer in the fridge or at the corner store. Either way we have more games to watch today and below will be listed all the games and their game information.

Sunday, September 8th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angles Chargers

When: 4:05 PM EST

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

TV: CBS

NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 712

Odds: Los Angles Chargers -6.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Cincinnati Bengals @ Seattle Seahawks

When: 4:05 PM EST

Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington

TV: CBS

NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Odds: Seattle Seahawks -9.5

Over/Under: 44.5

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

When: 4:25 PM EST

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX

NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715

Odds: Dallas Cowboys -7

Over/Under: 45.5

Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals

When: 4:25 PM EST

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV: FOX

NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714

Odds: Detroit Lions -2

Over/Under: 46

San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers