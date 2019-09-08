Week One Late Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you wander/stumble or stagger into this post you are celebrating an exciting upset win by your Miami Dolphins over the Baltimore Ravens. If not remember, there is still more beer in the fridge or at the corner store. Either way we have more games to watch today and below will be listed all the games and their game information.
Sunday, September 8th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games
Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angles Chargers
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 712
- Odds: Los Angles Chargers -6.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
Cincinnati Bengals @ Seattle Seahawks
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713
- Odds: Seattle Seahawks -9.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715
- Odds: Dallas Cowboys -7
- Over/Under: 45.5
Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714
- Odds: Detroit Lions -2
- Over/Under: 46
San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716
- Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1
- Over/Under: 51
