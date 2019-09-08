Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins kick off the 2019 season today against the Baltimore Ravens at home. Most Dolphins fans are left wondering what we will see as the team has been in a roster purge of older and more expensive players since the off-season, capped off last week with two trades that shed more talent that they received in exchange for picks with an obvious eye to the future. This will also serve as a first opportunity for Phins fans to observe the new head coach Brian Flores and how he operates during a game that counts. Many fans are expecting him to bring some of the New England Patriots magic along with him but they may need to wait a couple of more seasons to see anything that resembles magic.

The Ravens come into Miami favored by a touchdown which is no surprise after having the top defense of last season. The Ravens also traded away long time and Super Bowl winning starting quarterback Joe Flacco in the off-season in favor of Lamar Jackson who finished the season 6 and 1 following the benching of Flacco. The Ravens are considered a Super Bowl contended by some this season based simply on the status of their dominant defense and the fleet footed Jackson gives their offense a whole new dimension that they lacked under Flacco.

Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins