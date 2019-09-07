Ravens at Dolphins Week 1: How to stream, where to watch, weather update, injuries, move

The Miami Dolphins’ 2019 regular season begins on Sunday when they host the Baltimore Ravens. This year looks to be a season of rebuilding for Miami, with the team positioning themselves with salary cap space and draft picks in 2020. That said, the coaches and players will be hitting the field at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon looking to end talk of “tanking” the season.

The Ravens, meanwhile, will be looking to show that quarterback Lamar Jackson is ready to take a step forward. Baltimore will again be looking to use their defense to lead them to victories this year, starting Sunday against the Dolphins.

Everything you need to know for Sunday’s game is below.

Week 1

Baltimore Ravens (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0)

September 8, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on September 8

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How can I watch the game?

CBS in South Florida and around Baltimore/Washington, D.C.

Map via 506Sports.com; Ravens at Dolphins in aqua

Who is the broadcast team?

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Jay Feely

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)

Dolphins.com

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Jason Taylor, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

What are the current betting odds?

Ravens -7

Over/Under: 40

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly cloudy, 90°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Ravens lead the series 7-6

Who won most recently?

Ravens won 40-0 in Week 8 2017 @ Baltimore

