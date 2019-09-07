Jesse Davis signs contract extension

Just as expected, the Miami Dolphins have signed their Week 1 starting left tackle to a contract extension, keeping him a member of the team and preventing free agency from being an issue. Of course, until a week ago, the presumption was the Week 1 starting left tackle would be Laremy Tunsil. Now, Jesse Davis is expected to be playing that role this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dolphins announced Saturday the contract extension for Davis. The three-year extension keeps Davis under contract through the 2022 season. He would have been a restricted free agent next spring. According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the contract pays Davis $15 million, with $8.5 million guaranteed, $4 million as a signing bonus.

Davis played every snap on offense last year for the Dolphins, working as the team’s right guard. This summer, Davis was working as the team’s right tackle, but is expected to move to left tackle after the team traded Tunsil to the Houston Texans last weekend.

Miami signed J’Marcus Webb on Friday. He has experience at right and left tackle, as well as guard, so Miami could move Davis back to the right side once Webb is caught up on the protection calls, or he could be the replacement for Davis at right tackle.