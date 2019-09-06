Dolphins sign OT J’Marcus Webb, LB Andrew Van Ginkel headed to IR

We are now officially two days away from the start of the 2019 NFL regular season, and the Miami Dolphins offensive line remains a mystery. Which should surprise no one. After all, the Dolphins shipped elite left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston in exchange for a war chest of draft picks.

So what’s next?

No one can say for certain. But the Dolphins have done their due diligence on several players, most of which have familiarity with offensive line coach David Deguglielmo.

Today, Miami continued to add to their stable of offensive lineman, signing former Colts’ OT J’Marcus Webb.

Dolphins sign LT J'Marcus Webb — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 6, 2019

Webb, 31, has appeared in 81 NFL games. He has 65 starts over his eight seasons in the league. Webb started one game for the Colts in 2018 before being placed on season-ending Injured reserve. The former 7th-round pick (218th-overall) spent time in Chicago, Minnesota, Oakland, and Seattle. It would be a stretch to think Webb would be ready to go in Week 1, but stranger things have happened.

The Dolphins also placed LB Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserve. The 2019 5th-round pick spent two seasons at Wisconsin after transferring from a community college. During his senior year, AVG started in 10 games accumulating 60 tackles (38 solo), 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.