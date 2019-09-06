Phinsider Daily: Previewing the Miami Dolphins Week 1 matchup vs the Baltimore Ravens

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

Without further ado, my (houtz) preview of the Dolphins Week 1 Matchup with Spencer Shultz (@Ravens4Dummies)

On today’s episode of Phinsider Daily, I sit down with Spencer Shultz of Baltimore Beatdown, Fansided, and Locked on Ravens to discuss the Dolphins Week 1 matchup vs Baltimore.

How can the Dolphins stop Baltimore’s duel-threat QB Lamar Jackson? Furthermore, which player on defense should Miami use to Spy the elite playmaker? I then find out which of Jackson’s arsenal of weapons could have the biggest impact in Sunday’s matchup.

We then turn to the defensive side of the football and talk about Miami’s current QB situation. Is #FitzMagic capable of upsetting the AFC North powerhouse? How will the Dolphins’ offensive line fair vs Baltimore’s elite pass rush?

Lastly, Spencer predicts the final score, and gives Dolphin fans his opinion on QB Josh Rosen.

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

