Packers at Bears: Thursday Night Football kicks off 2019 season - How to watch, where to stream, and more

The NFL’s 100th season kicks off tonight with it’s oldest rivalry: the Green Bay Packers versus the Chicago Bears. In recent years, the league has used the Thursday night opener to the season to celebrate the Super Bowl champions, but this year, in celebration of 100 seasons, the league turned to the Packers and Bears, with the New England Patriots, as Super Bowl champions, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

As we get ready for tonight’s kickoff to the season, it is time for us to give you everything you need to know for the game.

NFL 100th Season Kickoff

Week 1 Thursday Night Football

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

September 5, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 8:20pm ET on September 5

Where is the game?

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

How can I watch the game?

NBC will televise the game nationally.

Who is the broadcast team?

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michelle Tafoya

How can I stream the game?

NBCSports.com

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Westwood One

Sirius XM 88 (225/226 for team coverages)

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Jub Arkush (National coverage)

Are there scheduled NFL Network Replays?

Friday at 4am, 3pm, 8pm, and Sunday at 6am (All times Eastern)

What are the current betting odds?

Bears -3

Over/Under: 46.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Clear, 68°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Packers lead the series 97-95-6

Who won most recently?

Bears won in December 24-17

Where can I get more Bears news?

Where can I get more Packers news?