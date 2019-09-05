 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Packers at Bears: Thursday Night Football kicks off 2019 season - How to watch, where to stream, and more

New, comments
By Kevin Nogle
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The NFL’s 100th season kicks off tonight with it’s oldest rivalry: the Green Bay Packers versus the Chicago Bears. In recent years, the league has used the Thursday night opener to the season to celebrate the Super Bowl champions, but this year, in celebration of 100 seasons, the league turned to the Packers and Bears, with the New England Patriots, as Super Bowl champions, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

As we get ready for tonight’s kickoff to the season, it is time for us to give you everything you need to know for the game.

NFL 100th Season Kickoff
Week 1 Thursday Night Football
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
September 5, 2019

When is the game?

  • Kickoff is at 8:20pm ET on September 5

Where is the game?

  • Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

How can I watch the game?

  • NBC will televise the game nationally.

Who is the broadcast team?

  • Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michelle Tafoya

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

  • Westwood One
  • Sirius XM 88 (225/226 for team coverages)

Who is the radio broadcast team?

  • Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Jub Arkush (National coverage)

Are there scheduled NFL Network Replays?

  • Friday at 4am, 3pm, 8pm, and Sunday at 6am (All times Eastern)

What are the current betting odds?

  • Bears -3
  • Over/Under: 46.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

  • Clear, 68°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

  • Packers lead the series 97-95-6

Who won most recently?

  • Bears won in December 24-17

Where can I get more Bears news?

Where can I get more Packers news?

Loading comments...