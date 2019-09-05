Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Daily): 7-time Pro Bowler and Honor Roll Member, Richmond Webb

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days per week for your Miami Dolphins scoop, Monday-Friday.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-minute podcast to the cyberspace air waves — we’ll alternate on Fridays.

Here's what's in store for this episode of Phinsider Daily

7-time Pro Bowler, 2-time 1st team All-Pro, 2-time 2nd team All-Pro, All 90’s NFL Team, and Miami Dolphins Honor Roll member — the best tackle in Miami Dolphins history — Richmond Webb joins me in the studio!

We’ll talk:

~ Why are elite OT’s so rare in today’s NFL?

~ How quickly can a tackle be expected to adjust to a new team/scheme? Is one week too crazy?

~ The hidden side of rehabbing injuries, and the adjustment to life without football when a player retires

~ The importance of communication and the OL working together as a whole

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Daily!

