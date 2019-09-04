Dolphins fill practice squad

The Miami Dolphins have filled their practice squad, adding 11 players to the team so they can continue development as well as assist in preparing the team each week. Typically, a team can only carry ten players on the practice squad, but Miami has an exemption for defensive tackle/guard Durval Queiroz Neto as a part of the NFL International Player Pathway program. This program allocates prospects from outside the United States to a selected division, this year that is the AFC East, to allow them to develop and potentially earn a future roster spot somewhere.
To accomplish this, the league allows a player in the International Pathway Program to fill an 11th practice squad position throughout the year. That player, however, cannot be promoted to the active 53-man roster as other practice squad players can. Queiroz comes to the Dolphins from Brazil, where he was a member of their football league. A former judo champion, Queiroz came to the Dolphins as a defensive tackle working there through the spring’s offseason training program and into training camp. The Dolphins moved him to guard this summer.
The full Dolphins practice squad is:
Isaiah Ford, WR
Terrill Hanks, LB
Montre Hartage, S
Dewayne Hendrix, DE
Chris Myarick, TE
Nik Needham, CB
Durval Queiroz Neto, DT/G
Jake Rudock, QB
Christian Sam, LB
Zach Sterup, T
Gerald Willis, DT
