[FIXED/UPDATED] Miami Dolphins: Random thoughts about the Dolphins moves and season outlook (Phinsider Daily)

On this edition of Phinsider Daily, I gives you my random thoughts about the Dolphins moves the past few days. It’s a stream of consciousness coming you way and nothing is off limits. What are the Dolphins doing? Do they have a plan? Sometimes, it feels like they don’t. But if you take a step back and look at it from 30,000 feet, you can see how some of it begins to make sense.

I also touch on the negativity surrounding the team, especially from some beat reporters. 8-8 is a nightmare scenario? Please. Rosen is a bust already? Please. Hear why I think all of that is nonsense and how everyone needs to do a little better when discussing this year’s Dolphins team.

Finally, I take a look at Sunday’s game. Will it be a blowout? Probably not. Hear why I think the game is going to be a close one and how the Dolphins just might have a chance to upset the Ravens in Week 1.

