Tank for Tua? Are the Miami Dolphins all-in on the Alabama quarterback?

As we learned prior to the 2019 season, the Miami Dolphins are rebuilding.

And whether you ever imagined the team would release veteran long-snapper John Denney, or trade away 25-year old left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the rebuild is in full effect.

However, what many fans and media pundits are struggling to figure out, is what exactly Chris Grier, Brain Flores, and Stephen Ross’ end goal is.

The answer could be a bit of a tongue twister.

His name is Tua Tagovailoa.

Now I know what you’re thinking. Didn’t the Dolphins just trade a second-round draft pick for Josh Rosen? The answer is yes. So then why would they appear to be all-in on a quarterback?

I mean, let’s face it. You don’t trade away Laremy Tunsil for a bounty of draft picks, if you don’t have your eyes set on 2020’s Belle of the Ball-or at the very least, one of the other talented signal callers.

But what would the Dolphins and Coach Flores say if asked about the very thought of tanking?

(You’ve been asked this a lot this offseason, but in light of the recent moves, are you guys tanking?) – “I think you know what my response is going to be on that. Again, this game means a lot to me. I wouldn’t disrespect the game with that. Again, no we’re not (tanking). We’re going to try to win every game. I think that’s disrespectful to even say that. These guys have worked extremely hard. They’ve done that all summer, they do it all spring, and they’ll continue to do so. It’s disheartening to hear people talk about it, to even say that. For a guy who respects the game and for as much as the game has done for me, when people say that – you shouldn’t say it.”

No NFL team or coach is going to admit to tanking. But on the surface, it is very clear that is what the Dolphins’ ultimate intentions are. What they must find a way to do despite their turnstile offensive line and lack of play-makers, is figure out what they have in Josh Rosen heading into next year’s draft.

Truth is, I’m still a Josh Rosen stan. And yes, I still believe he has the potential to be a very #good starter in the NFL. But no one can argue that Miami could have their sights set on a much bigger fish in 2020. And whether that’s Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm, Jordan Love, or 2021’s prize Trevor Lawrence, the Dolphins will strike when the time is right.

For now, Miami will limp into the regular season with one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. Additionally, they are one of the weakest teams in the league and should have no problem tanking losing football games.

Here’s a look at what Tua Tagovailoa did Week 1 vs Duke

and here’s a highlight reel (yes, I know) of his 2018 season.

Should the Dolphins #TankForTua? Or is it in their best interest to win football games, regardless of how devoid of talent their roster is?

Time will tell, but it only seems like a matter of time before we hear those infamous words.

“With the 1st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select...”

#TANKFORTUA

This is article was written by Josh Houtz (@houtz)