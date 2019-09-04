Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

What placing N’Keal Harry on injured reserve means for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

New England moved the rookie to the reserve list on Monday.





Thoughts on the Jets cutting Jachai Polite - Gang Green Nation

There aren’t many things in the NFL that genuinely shock me.

The Jets waiving Jachai Polite before Week 1 of his rookie year genuinely shocked me. Why wouldn’t it? Teams don’t give up on early...





Buffalo Bills missed out on punter Britton Colquitt - Buffalo Rumblings

The punter was on his way to Buffalo when he changed his mind.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens to release Kenneth Dixon following injury report - Baltimore Beatdown

The former fourth round picks time in Baltimore has come to an end





Predicting the Steelers’ 2019 End of the Year Awards: Part 2 - Behind the Steel Curtain

Speculation about who will shine (or not) this coming season in Black & Gold.





Bengals re-sign John Jerry and place O’Shea Dugas on IR - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals also announced the addition of Wyatt Miller to the practice squad.





Browns sign RB Elijah McGuire and OT Paul Adams to practice squad; had tried claiming RB Devine Ozigbo - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland shows some interest in needing another running back.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Release Matt Kalil - Battle Red Blog

Case closed. That’s fine.





NFL trades Titans Reggie Gilbert film review - Music City Miracles

Before the 53 man roster cut down, the Titans traded a 2020 7th round pick for Packer’s OLB Reggie Gilbert. Gilbert was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Packers on their practice squad...





Myles Jack signs big contract, stunts on well known hater Ian Rapoport just 24 hours later - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed linebacker Myles Jack to a monster four year, $57 million contract on Saturday — keeping the fourth year player with the team until 2024.





Colts are in control of the quarterback situation - Stampede Blue

Ever wondered how Luck’s retirement would have been handled in the Ryan Grigson era? The mere idea of that terrifies me. Even though the sudden retirement of your franchise quarterback weeks before...

AFC WEST:

Vic Fangio on Denver Broncos identity: ‘We know who we are’ - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos are preparing for the Oakland Raiders in the first regular season game of the 2019 season. Here’s what coaches and players had to say on Monday.





Los Angeles Chargers end Melvin Gordon extension talks - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced through general manager Tom Telesco that the organization will no longer entertain contract negotiations with their star running back Melvin Gordon until...





Jonathan Cooper and Jordan Devey will ‘Battle’ for starting LG spot - Silver And Black Pride

With Denzelle Good slated to start at RG in Richie Incognito’s absence, two journeymen will compete at LG.





LeSean McCoy is back “home” with the Kansas City Chiefs - Arrowhead Pride

McCoy has reunited with Andy Reid, the head coach who drafted him in 2009.

NFC EAST:

Why Alex Tanney? Pat Shurmur says he “adds to the room” - Big Blue View

Veteran QB’s inclusion on 53-man roster has some confused





Eagles, Cre’Von LeBlanc agree to contract extension ... prior to reportedly placing him on injured reserve - Bleeding Green Nation

Strap!





Report: Cowboys and RT La’el Collins reach contract extension ahead of week one - Blogging The Boys

La’el Collins will now be a Cowboy for the foreseeable future.





Did the Redskins Actually Do the Right Thing Regarding the Trent Williams Situation? - Hogs Haven

Radio silence is basically what we’ve heard regarding Redskins’ Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams and his absence from the team.

NFC NORTH:

BJ Goodson Trade Details: Packers swap 7th-round picks, release James Crawford - Acme Packing Company

The Packers gave up slightly more than nothing to bring in a new face at linebacker.





Despite injury to Jarrad Davis, Lions won’t overload rookie LB Jahlani Tavai - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions have no intention on throwing Tavai to the wolves.





Bears’ tight end Trey Burton has a mild groin strain - Windy City Gridiron

Let’s check in on the Bears’ injuries with the season opener just three days away.





Vikings sign WR Josh Doctson to one-year deal - Daily Norseman

Well, there’s your fifth receiver

NFC SOUTH:

NFC South predicted to go through New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are NFC South favorites.





Will Falcons WR Julio Jones sit out the first game without a new deal? - The Falcoholic

With no deal done at this point, fans are left to wonder if the team will be handicapped at Minnesota.





Who are the 2019 Carolina Panthers going to be? - Cat Scratch Reader

They may just be the hardest team to predict in years.





Believe In Jameis Winston - Bucs Nation

In a contract year, with a new staff, the time for the Buccaneers’ quarterback to shine is now

NFC WEST:

49ers depth chart news: Nick Mullens beats C.J. Beathard for backup quarterback job - Niners Nation

Mullens is QB2, C.J. Beathard is QB3





Kliff and Kyler: 21st C Great Gatsbys - Revenge of the Birds

It’s fascinating that Kyler Murray wore a pink suit on draft day in honor of The Great Gatsby.

The narrator of the novel, Nick Carraway, tells us, like a Greek chorus at the beginning of a play, a...





The similarities between Jadeveon Clowney and Marshawn Lynch - Field Gulls

On Sunday night I watched "Marshawn Lynch: A History" on Amazon and I mostly enjoyed it. I struggled to call it a movie or a documentary. I think it’s probably fair to call it one or both of those...





LA Rams sign C Coleman Shelton, add to 53-man roster - Turf Show Times

With EDGE Justin Lawler headed to IR, the Rams have brought in some help at center.