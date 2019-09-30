Dolphins head into bye week trying to find second half answers

The first half Miami Dolphins are getting better. They are starting to be able to stay with teams and they are moving the ball on offense while the defense is starting to shut down the run and getting better against the pass. Miami looks like a competitive team for 30 minutes.

The second half Miami Dolphins do not even show up. They have yet to score a point this season, while allowing 81 points. They simply are not the same team in the second half.

On Sunday, against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Dolphins went to the halftime break trailing 17-10. They could have been even closer if not for two missed field goals. Miami was in the game.

In the first half, Miami tallied 197 net yards of offense on 29 offensive plays with 43 rushing yards and 154 passing yards. Quarterback Josh Rosen was 12-for-16 for 159 yards with a touchdown, giving him a 126.8 passer rating. Running back Kenyan Drake had six carries for 33 yards, while received DeVante Parker had four receptions for 70 yards and the touchdown.

The Dolphins defense, with Jerome Baker, Reshad Jones, and Raekwon McMillan each recording four tackles, held the Chargers to just 37 yards rushing.

At the end of the game, Miami trailed 30-10, giving up 13 points in the final 30 minutes. They gained just 36 net yards on offense during the half, taking just 18 offensive snaps. The offense gained 29 additional yards on the ground, while seven yards came through the air.

Rosen finished the game 17-for-24 for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception, giving him an 88.9 passer rating. Drake had nine total carries on the day for 44 yards, while Parker did not catch a pass in the second half.

Miami did make an adjustment in the game, with Kalen Ballage, who had been splitting time with Drake at running back, essentially disappearing from the game. The running back has been plagued by dropped passes this year, and he finished the game with just two carries for seven yards and no receptions after another horrible drop on his one target. Mark Walton came into the game for Miami, playing a bigger role. He carried the ball six times for 23 yards, along with two receptions.

The Chargers offense had 79 yards rushing at the end of the game. A solid performance - but overall, the defense allowed 390 total yards, with 311 through the air. They allowed 197 net passing yards in the first half.

Miami just does not show up in the second half of football games.

They head into their bye week with a lot of work to be done and questions to be answered. One of the first things they have to answer is, where does the team go at halftime? Why do they come out of the locker room flat and uninspired. Even if the other team is making adjustment and working to stop what Miami is doing, there should at least be some spark somewhere. With the Dolphins, there just is no life in the team after halftime.

Hopefully there is more life in the team after the bye.