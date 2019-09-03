 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins cut pass-rusher Nate Orchard, claim LB James Crawford off waivers

The Tank is real in Miami

By Josh Houtz
The Dolphins have made a flurry of roster moves over the last several days, that have many media pundits questioning how competitive the team wants to truly be in 2019.

Those moves continued today, as Miami released their most productive pass-rusher of the preseason.

That’s right, folks

Nate Orchard, 26, was released by the team earlier today. Orchard’s 4 sacks were a team high and placed him No.2 atop the NFL’s standings.

The move came after the Dolphins we’re awarded Green Bay Packers LB James Crawford off of waivers.

Crawford, 24, grew up in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Crawford recorded 9 tackles in 2018, where he spent time under current Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The tank is real in Miami and NO ONE would be surprised if several more roster moves were made before they face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

