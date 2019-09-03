State of the Miami Dolphins roster: Reflecting on the trades, cuts, and additions (Phinsider Radio)

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

This episode of your favorite Miami Dolphins podcast doesn’t require much explanation: Cannata, Houtz, and Sutton will look at the bevy of roster moves that occurred over the weekend. The trades of Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, and Kiko Alonso, the roster cuts down to 53, and the turnover at the bottom of the roster will all come into play for this blitzkrieg episode of Phinsider Radio.

The Dolphins now occupy four 1st round picks and four 2nd round picks in the 2020 and 2021 NFL drafts — a ridiculous haul, and yet a roster completely devoid of talent at almost every level of the team minus Jerome Baker, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Xavien Howard. What’s the best approach to building the roster considering the Dolphins also have oodles of money to spend?

It’s been a whirlwind, but let’s take a breath and see where the Dolphins roster stands after the dust settles from this weekend’s armageddon. The triumvirate will also discuss being in the crosshairs of Twitter ire, being at the heel of some smear campaigns on breaking the Laremy Tunsil news — we’ll talk about the true cost of delivering inside information to the masses.

Stay tuned for episodes of Phinsider Daily throughout the coming week leading up to Sunday’s contest vs. the Baltimore Ravens!

