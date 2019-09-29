Chargers at Dolphins final score, recap, and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are complete with their Week 4 contest, with the Chargers putting away the game in the second half. Miami falls to 0-4 with the loss while the Chargers move to 2-2.

This marked the first win for the Chargers in Miami since 1982’s Epic in Miami.

Final Score

Chargers 30 - Dolphins 10

Second Half Recap

Miami started with the ball in the second half, with Kenyan Drake picking up eight yards on first down. Then picking up six more before fumbling, but Miami was able to recover. Mark Walton came in the game after that, picking up two yards, but then he lost two yards and, on 3rd-and-4, Josh Rosen was unable to find anyone and started to run, but was sacked for a two-yard loss. Miami punted for the first time in the game.

The Chargers started at their own seven-yard line after Desmond King called a fair catch on the punt, then let the ball bounce and it rolled about 20 extra yards. Austin Ekeler picked up just one yard on the first carry, with Jerome Baker coming up to make the stop, then ran for no gain as Raekwon McMillan blew up the play at the line of scrimmage. Philip Rivers then found Dontrelle Inman for 15 yardson 3rd-and-9. Ekeler appeared to pick up 10 yards, but an illegal blindside block on Keenan Allen backed up Los Angeles. Troymaine Pope picked up one on first down, then Rivers found Allen for 19 yards. On 3rd-and-1, Nasir Adderley picked up seven yards, then Ekeler picked up five yards. Rivers found Inman for 11 yards, then Pope picked up seven yards. Miami’s defense continued to bend as Ekeler picked up four yards, then Christian Wilkins and McMillan stuffed Poped up the middle for no gain. Rivers found Ekeler wide open don the sideline for 16 yards from the Miami 34. On 1st-and-10 from the Miami 18, Pope took the handoff right, but was met by Taco Charlton and Baker for the three-yard loss. After the second timeout used by the Chargers on the drive, Charlton was able to get to Rivers for the sack. Rivers then threw an incomplete pass and the Chargers settled for a 45-yard field goal. Chargers 20-10.

Jakeem Grant nearly broke the return, getting out to the 32-yard line, but a holding penalty backed up Miami to their own 8-yard line. Rosen then threw an incomplete pass on first down, and Drake lost two yards on second down. On 3rd-and-12, Rosen dropped back, then rolled right, and was sacked about an inch outside the goal line. MIami was forced to punt.

After the punt, Los Angeles started at their own 42-yard line, with Inman catching a pass for 25 yards. Then Ekeler picked up three yards. On 2nd-and-7, an incomplete pass was negated for the Dolphins as Xavien Howard was called for defensive pass interference. Inman was injured on the play. Rivers lobbed a pass to Sean Culkin on the 1st-and-10 play, picking up 12 yards, but Culkin came up limping, fell back to the turf, and indicated an ankle issue. Ekeler picked up a yard on the next play, with Avery Moss injured for the Dolphins on the play. On 2nd-and-Goal, Allen was able to throw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Allen, who was pushed out of bounds at Miami’s 1-yard line. After Los Angeles’ final timeout of the half and Miami’s first timeout, Ekeler ran up the middle for the touchdown. Chargers 27-10.

Rosen found Drake for three yards on first down after the kickoff, the first completion for Miami of the second half. On the next play, Rosen threw an odd looking pass that just was way off target and it was picked off, setting up the Chargers at the Dolphins’ 48-yard line.

Ekeler picked up four yards, then nine yards on the first two plays. Then Pope picked up four yards, then two yards on the next two snaps. On 3rd-and-8, Rivers was incomplete and the Chargers settled for a 51-yard field goal. Chargers 30-10.

Mark Walton picked up 11 yards on the first play after the kickoff. Then Rosen looked to Walton for a seven-yard pass pickup. Rosen badly overthrew an open Isaiah Ford on 2nd-and-3, then was able to connect with Preston Williams on 3rd-and-3 for a five-yard gain. Rosen again found Williams for four yards, then Walton picked up one yard. On 3rd-and-5, Rosen was sacked and fumbled, with Miami able to recover. Going for it on 4th-and-12, Rosen checked down to a wheel route from Ford, which only picked up two yards and Miami turned over the ball on downs.

The Chargers replaced Rivers with Tyrod Taylor on the next possession, starting the drive with a two-yard run from Pope. Taylor then found Patton for a seven-yard gain before Taylor knelt three times to kill the clock.

Immediate Reactions

What is going on with Drake and the fumbles the last two weeks? Is it just trying to do too much, or is it a ball security issue? Hopefully coaches can look at the film and figure out what is going on.

The Dolphins cannot come out after the halftime break and find the rhythm again. The team has yet to score in the second half of any game this year, and until they can figure out how to get moving again after the break, that will continue.

Rosen’s interception was ugly. He had time in the pocket and he had options, but he tried to find Williams abd threw a pass that did not make any sense. If he had gotten it past the defense, Williams would have had to be five yards out of bounds to catch it. It just looked like nothing was right with the pass, and the Dolphins lost the ball because of it.

Where Drake was running hard in the first half, Mark Walton picked that up in the second half.

Miami just has to figure out how to move the ball in the second half. It is just like they are a completely different team after that break each week.