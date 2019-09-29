Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Sunday Night Football features the 3 and 0 Dallas Cowboys who will travel to New Orleans Louisianan to take on the 2 and 1 New Orleans Saints. The Cowboys are of course coming off of a blow out win over our very own Miami Dolphins, a game that the Phins looked like they might keep close in the first half until ultimately dropping the contest 31 to 6. The Saints are also coming off a victory last week over the Seattle Seahawks by a 33 to 27 score.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other games in and around the NFL today including as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys (3-0) @ New Orleans Saints (2-1)