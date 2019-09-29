Week Four Late Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you are show up in this thread you are celebrating and exciting upset win over the Los Angles Chargers by your Miami Dolphins. If not then grab yourself another adult beverage and try your best to enjoy the rest of the games around the league this week.
Please treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.
Sunday, September 29th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-2) @ Los Angeles Rams (3-0)
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Los Angles Coliseum, Los Angles, California
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714
- Odds: Los Angeles Rams -9
- Over/Under: 49
Seattle Seahawks (2-1) @ Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1)
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: Fox
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713
- Odds: Seattle Seahawks -5
- Over/Under: 48
Minnesota Vikings (2-1) @ Chicago Bears (2-1)
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715
- Odds: Chicago Bears -1
- Over/Under: 30
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) @ Denver Broncos (0-3)
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716
- Odds: Denver Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 37
Loading comments...