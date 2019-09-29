Week Four Late Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you are show up in this thread you are celebrating and exciting upset win over the Los Angles Chargers by your Miami Dolphins. If not then grab yourself another adult beverage and try your best to enjoy the rest of the games around the league this week.

Please treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Sunday, September 29th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-2) @ Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: Los Angles Coliseum, Los Angles, California

Los Angles Coliseum, Los Angles, California TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714

Channel 714 Odds: Los Angeles Rams -9

Los Angeles Rams -9 Over/Under: 49

Seattle Seahawks (2-1) @ Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1)

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: Fox

Fox NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Channel 713 Odds: Seattle Seahawks -5

Seattle Seahawks -5 Over/Under: 48

Minnesota Vikings (2-1) @ Chicago Bears (2-1)

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715

Channel 715 Odds: Chicago Bears -1

Chicago Bears -1 Over/Under: 30

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) @ Denver Broncos (0-3)