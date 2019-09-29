NFL Week 4 straight up winners picks

Week 4 is here, which means it is time for The Phinsider Picks Pool to make another appearance. Each week, four of the authors here on The Phinsider pick the straight-up winners from every game on the schedule. We run the pool throughout the season, seeing who can get the most games correctly picked over the course of the year.

Last week, Justin Hier won the week with a 12-4 record, while James McKinney and Kevin Nogle were 10-6 and Kat Noa finished at 9-7. The performance jumped Hier into the overall lead, moving a game ahead of Noa at 32-15-1 compared to 31-16-1. McKinney is third at 30-17-1, and Nogle continues to trail everyone at 28-19-1.

In Week 4, there are 15 games on the schedule, and we have a consensus on the picks in ten of them. One of those games was the Thursday night game, where everyone selected the Green Bay Packers, only to see the Philadelphia Eagles win. Will the other nine games end with all the picks wrong as well?

Here are all of the picks for Week 4: