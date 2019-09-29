NFL Week 4 straight up winners picks

Week 4 is here, which means it is time for The Phinsider Picks Pool to make another appearance. Each week, four of the authors here on The Phinsider pick the straight-up winners from every game on the schedule. We run the pool throughout the season, seeing who can get the most games correctly picked over the course of the year.
Last week, Justin Hier won the week with a 12-4 record, while James McKinney and Kevin Nogle were 10-6 and Kat Noa finished at 9-7. The performance jumped Hier into the overall lead, moving a game ahead of Noa at 32-15-1 compared to 31-16-1. McKinney is third at 30-17-1, and Nogle continues to trail everyone at 28-19-1.
In Week 4, there are 15 games on the schedule, and we have a consensus on the picks in ten of them. One of those games was the Thursday night game, where everyone selected the Green Bay Packers, only to see the Philadelphia Eagles win. Will the other nine games end with all the picks wrong as well?
Here are all of the picks for Week 4:
The Phinsider Picks Pool
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Tennesse Titans at Atlanta Falcons
|Titans
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Washington Redskins at New York Giants
|Redskins
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos
|Jaguars
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Jaguars
|Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|Bengals
|Steelers
|Bengals
|Steelers
|Week 3 Results
|10-6
|10-6
|12-4
|9-7
|28-19-1
|30-17-1
|32-15-1
|31-16-1
