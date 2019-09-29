 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 4 straight up winners picks

By Kevin Nogle, Kat_Noa, James McKinney, and Justin Hier
Philadelphia Eagles v&nbsp;Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Week 4 is here, which means it is time for The Phinsider Picks Pool to make another appearance. Each week, four of the authors here on The Phinsider pick the straight-up winners from every game on the schedule. We run the pool throughout the season, seeing who can get the most games correctly picked over the course of the year.

Last week, Justin Hier won the week with a 12-4 record, while James McKinney and Kevin Nogle were 10-6 and Kat Noa finished at 9-7. The performance jumped Hier into the overall lead, moving a game ahead of Noa at 32-15-1 compared to 31-16-1. McKinney is third at 30-17-1, and Nogle continues to trail everyone at 28-19-1.

In Week 4, there are 15 games on the schedule, and we have a consensus on the picks in ten of them. One of those games was the Thursday night game, where everyone selected the Green Bay Packers, only to see the Philadelphia Eagles win. Will the other nine games end with all the picks wrong as well?

Here are all of the picks for Week 4:

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers
Tennesse Titans at Atlanta Falcons Titans Falcons Falcons Falcons
Washington Redskins at New York Giants Redskins Giants Giants Giants
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers
Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts
Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans
Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Bears Bears Vikings Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos Jaguars Broncos Broncos Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Bengals Steelers Bengals Steelers
Week 3 Results 10-6 10-6 12-4 9-7
28-19-1 30-17-1 32-15-1 31-16-1

