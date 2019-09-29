San Diego Chargers @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

The Miami Dolphins will host the Los Angeles Chargers at home this week to mark the third home game in the firs four games of the week. The Chargers will of course be making the cross country trip to play a 1 PM game which is only 10 AM for the Chargers back home, hopefully giving the Phins a bit of an advantage between the jet lag and the time difference for game time.

The Dolphins enter the week at 0 and 3 and are hoping to get their first win, maybe just so the media will shut up about them being the worst team ever. The Chargers have struggled in games in Miami in the past and hopefully with a week under his belt at the full time starter Josh Rosen will continue to improve and show a bit more of the flash that we saw at times last week. It would also be very kind of the wide outs to catch the balls that he throws right to them this week.

San Diego Chargers (1-2) @ Miami Dolphins (0-3)