Tua Watch: Tua Tagovailoa scores 7 TDs in Alabama’s 59-31 win over Ole Miss

Although the NFL season is only four weeks young, the college football season is starting to take shape. And as we inch closer and closer to April’s NFL draft, it is starting to become more and more clear who the prize is at the top of this year’s class.

His name is Tua Tagovailoa - and he just might be the best QB prospect to enter the draft in years. But unlike Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning, many people remain ignorant to the fact that Tua is a generational passer.

After all, some suggest he can’t be great because he’s surrounded by NFL talent. Others see a left-handed QB that excels in a system, that doesn’t produce quality NFL starting QBs. No matter what your reason is for not liking Tagovailoa, I’m here to tell you that you are wrong.

tua is special pic.twitter.com/9fxeQob83U — josh houtz (@houtz) September 28, 2019

On Saturday, Tagovailoa completed 26/36 passes for 418 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown. Most impressive, he still has not thrown a single interception in 2019.

This was a record setting day for Alabama, as Tua’s seven touchdowns broke the Crimson Tide’s single-game record. His WR DeVonta Smith also broke a school record, amassing 11 catches for 274 yards, and 5 TDs.

Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier had a front-row seat for Tagovailoa’s big day.

Looks like Dolphins GM Chris Grier was again on hand to see Tua Tagovailoa this afternoon. Just the seven touchdowns for the Bama QB. pic.twitter.com/eMaLc8wUiZ — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) September 28, 2019

There will be plenty of competition for the #1 pick, as there are currently seven winless teams in the NFL. Now of course, not all of those teams need a QB. And some may opt to trade down for a war chest of draft picks. However, many of those teams DO need a franchise signal caller. And if Miami hopes to land the man nicknamed ‘The Left Arm Of God’ (I’m hoping this catches on) they will need to continue down their current path of incompetence.

In the end, there is no such thing as a sure thing in the NFL. But much like John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck, Tua Tagovailoa is as close as it gets. And if Miami needs to go 0-16 to finally turn things around, then I fully support the tank.

With the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select...

#TankForTua