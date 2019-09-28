Chargers at Dolphins Week 4 2019: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, odds, more

The Miami Dolphins host the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 4 contest featuring a west coast team flying across the country for a 1pm ET kickoff. That typically causes some issues for the visiting team, an advantage the Dolphins can hopefully use this week.

Miami is still looking for their first win, and to get rid of the stigma that seems a favorite talking point of late: Could the Dolphins be the worst team in NFL history? They played better for the first half against the Dallas Cowboys last week and will now need to turn it into a full-game performance if they want to upset the Chargers - a team that has historically struggled in Miami.

The Dolphins will once again have Josh Rosen under center to open the game, the second week he has held the starting position after Ryan Fitzpatrick started the first two games. Los Angeles, meanwhile, could see the season debut of running back Melvin Gordon, who ended his holdout this week and reported back to the team.

Everything you need to know for Sunday’s game is below;

Week 4

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at Miami Dolphins (0-3)

September 29, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on September 29

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How can I watch the game?

CBS through south Florida and southern California

Map via 506Sports.com; Chargers at Dolphins in orange

Who is the broadcast team?

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Live audio, video replay after the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)

Dolphins.com

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Jason Taylor, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

What are the current betting odds?

Chargers -15

Over/Under: 44

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly cloudy, 88°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Regular Season: Dolphins 16-13

Who won most recently?

Dolphins won 19-17 in Week 2, 2017 in Los Angeles

Dolphins have won every game (8-0) in Miami since losing the Epic in Miami in January 1982.

