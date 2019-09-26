Miami Dolphins roster moves: Danny Isidora to IR, Isaiah Ford promoted to active roster

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2019 season with a very thin offensive line consisting of several players who’d only been on the team for a few weeks. Now, heading into Week 4, that line is wearing even thinner.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins placed offensive guard Danny Isidora on injured reserve with a foot injury that will require surgery and will likely sideline him for the rest of the season, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. In a corresponding move, the Dolphins promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad to the active roster.

Isidora, 25, joined the Dolphins on August 30 in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in which the Dolphins shipped off a 2020 seventh round draft pick. Isidora quickly worked his way into the starting lineup and started all three games for the Dolphins this season. He had previously played in 21 games (three starts) over two seasons with the Vikings.

Evan Boehm, 26, and Chris Reed, 27, are both candidates to replace Isidora at the starting right guard spot. Boehm is familiar with offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo from their time together with the Indianapolis Colts last season. Undrafted rookie Shaq Calhoun, who seemed to impress the coaching staff before receiving starting snaps during training camp, will likely also get a look with the starting five.

Ford, 23, was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. Ford earned First Team All-ACC honors in his 2015 and Second Team All-ACC honors in 2016. His rookie season was derailed when he suffered a season-ending knee and was placed on injured reserve just weeks before the start of the regular season.

Last year, after a promising preseason, Ford was waived going into Week 1 and was subsequently signed to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster for one game but did not record a statistic. The Dolphins again waived Ford going into the start of this season, but signed him to the practice squad soon after.