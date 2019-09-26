Anatomy of a Play: Every drop back from Josh Rosen’s first start with the Miami Dolphins

As we all know, the Dolphins lost to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, 31-6. And although there seemed to be very little improvement overall, the play at quarterback seemed night and day.

But this really doesn’t come as a surprise, does it? Truth is, Ryan Fitzpatrick has been #bad since joining the Dolphins. However, no one expected Miami to make a QB change until after the team’s bye (week 5).

Nevertheless, Coach Flores decided to make a QB change mid-week, and Rosen seemed eager and ready for his opportunity.

Let’s take a look at Rosen’s performance vs the Dallas Cowboys

Anatomy of a Play

Here’s a look at every Josh Rosen drop back from the Miami Dolphins 31-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Enjoy.

There was plenty to like and just as much to dislike, about his first start in Miami.

Rosen missed several reads, misidentified the MLB, and left some points on the field. But despite all of that, he still looked like the best QB on Miami’s roster.

Rosen completed 18/39 passes for 200 yards, 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

He will now have 13 games to try and prove to the coaching staff that he can be the long-term answer in Miami.

Sure, it’s a long shot. But at 22-years old, Rosen’s story is far from over. Can he be the next great Dolphins’ QB? Time will tell.