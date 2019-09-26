Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @Green Bay Packers Live Thread & Game Information

Thursday Night Football will feature the 1 and 2 Philadelphia Eagles who will travel to Green Bay Wisconsin to take on the 3 and 0 Green Bay Packers. The Eagles enter the game with the better offensive numbers overall having passed and rushed for more yards thus far than the Packers. The Eagles are ranked 14th at 375.5 yards per game and the Packers are ranked 28th with 305 yards per game.

Defensively the Packers are the team with the higher rating giving up 22.33 yards less per game. Green Bay has thus far been much better against the pass than the Eagles giving up 197.33 yards per game though the air vs the Eagles who are giving up 293.67 yards per game. On the flip side the Eagles are doing much better against the run giving up only 57 yards per game on the ground while the Pack are giving up 131 yards per game in rushing.

Please use this live thread to discuss this evening game or any of the other action in and around the NFL and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules during a live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

