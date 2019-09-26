Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Radio): Dolphins vs. Chargers, and the pursuit of the #1 pick

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

The Miami Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers before heading into the Week 5 bye. Can the Dolphins cover the +17 spread?

Matthew Cannata, Joshua Houtz, and A-A-Ron Sutton will probably engage in some tomfoolery as well, and pretend like we’re sitting at the bar shooting the s***. Let’s face it, jokes help this bitter pill go down a little easier.

If you have a question for next week’s mailbag, give us a shout down in the comments section and we’ll answer next show on air, or reach out to us on Twitter (handles down below)!

Check out this week’s episodes of Phinsider Daily, our individual spin-off shows...

Tuesday: A-A-Ron gets an early feel on the 2020 Draft class with Neal Driscoll

Wednesday: Houtz talks about Rosen’s first start, Tank for Tua, and the 2020 Draft

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@ASuttonPFN) on Twitter! Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an awesome rating. Hugs and kisses.