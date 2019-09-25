Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 09/25/2019

Tonight’s Question Of The Day is besides just a general lack of talent on the team right now what do you think, following three games, is this teams biggest need for the Miami Dolphins in the off season? Some say it’s quarterback still but it seems very hard to evaluate when the OL is a joke on most plays although they showed a few signs of life in the fist half last week its far from what you want to see...very, very far...

