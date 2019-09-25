Phinsider Daily: Josh Rosen’s first start with Miami, 2020 NFL draft, Tank for Tua, and much more!

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

Without further ado, my (houtz) review of Josh Rosen’s performance in Miami’s latest 31-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and what we can expect from the 22-year old QB moving forward. Oh, and of course, #TankForTua!!!!

On today’s episode of Phinsider Daily, I break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from Josh Rosen’s first start with the Dolphins. Did he do enough good to earn the starting job for the rest of the season? Does he have the chance to be Miami’s long-term starter?

We then shift focus to the 2020 NFL draft and discuss the Dolphins’ biggest needs on day one. How does the current draft order look, if the season were to end today? And of course, we discuss the man, the myth, and the legend, Tua Tagovailoa. Does Miami have a legit opportunity to land the generational passer? Or could he end up with a division rival in New York Jersey?

Lastly, we talk about what to expect this weekend vs Los Angeles. Do the Dolphins have a chance of winning?

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

