Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots place FB James Develin on injured reserve - Pats Pulpit

New England loses its fullback at least for the next six weeks.





Jets Week 3 Anti-Game Ball: Everybody - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost again on Sunday, which means it is time to give out another anti-game ball.





Buffalo Bills in prime position for playoff push - Buffalo Rumblings

The breaks keep coming.

AFC NORTH:

Monday Hangover, Week 3: Agony at Arrowhead - Baltimore Beatdown

Welcome to the Monday Hangover, a weekly column where Jake is here to answer any lingering questions you may have about the Ravens (or the rest of the league) coming out of the weekend, and take a...





The Steelers’ failure to support Mason Rudolph leads to loss to 49ers - Behind the Steel Curtain

The loss falls on Mason Rudolph’s shoulders, but the Steelers plan didn’t help matters much.





A.J. Green injury update: Bengals WR still unable to practice - Cincy Jungle

It’s untelling when Green will return now before the bye week.





Cleveland Browns still searching for answers on offense - Dawgs By Nature

HC Freddie Kitchens will not give up play-calling duties as a fix to the issues on offense remains elusive.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans-Chargers (The Chargers Are From Jupiter) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, and not enough time for one person to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the Chargers failing to ruin Deshaun Watson’s party.





Keeping Up With Marcus Mariota: Week Three, 2019 - Music City Miracles

This hurt to write up.





Jalen Ramsey trade unlikely to materialize anytime soon - Big Cat Country

After a whirlwind of what seemed like hourly updates on the Jalen Ramsey trade front, it’s been all quiet since the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, a game...





Colts Safety Malik Hooker Suffers Torn Meniscus, Will Miss 4-6 Weeks - Stampede Blue

The Colts got some tough news today as word came down that the reason for Malik Hooker’s brief absence in Sunday’s game was a torn meniscus in his knee.

AFC WEST:

How can the Denver Broncos unLock their potential in 2020 and beyond? - Mile High Report

If Drew Lock looks like the guy, here’s how the Denver Broncos can give him a real chance to succeed.





Los Angeles Chargers’ Keenan Allen on pace to set career-highs in every receiving category - Bolts From The Blue

Through the first three games of the 2019 season, wide receiver Keenan Allen has been on a whole new level compared to past seasons.





It’s not so much that the Raiders lost the last two games but HOW they lost them that’s a problem - Silver And Black Pride

We’re not talking moral victories here. The idea that you can lose a game and still win. But we are talking about demoralizing losses. The Raiders are coming off two such games and it has Raiders...





Let’s Argue: The Kansas City Chiefs don’t need Tyreek Hill - Arrowhead Pride

Robert Rimpson takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones saves the day, and a legend is born - Big Blue View

Rookie quarterback is the hero as Giants win their first game of 2019





Eagles fan saves children from burning building, shades Nelson Agholor afterward [UPDATE] - Bleeding Green Nation

Only in Philly!





Five lessons learned about the Dallas Cowboys after the Dolphins win - Blogging The Boys

The evidence is mounting as the games go in the books, so let’s study it.





The Daily Twitter: 24 September 2019 - Post-MNF special edition - Hogs Haven

News, links to articles, updates and more from DC area writers and national sports journalists

NFC NORTH:

Packers punter JK Scott is off to a stellar start to his second season - Acme Packing Company

Scott also started his rookie season well, however, so he will need to find a way to maintain his great play moving forward.





The UDFA, Part 2: Making The Cut - Pride Of Detroit

Reliving cut day with C.J. Moore





2019 NFL Week 3: With offensive improvement and defensive domination Chicago Bears coast to 31 to 15 victory in Washington - Windy City Gridiron

The best way to show you’re a great team is by embarrassing a bad team in their building. Job well done.





A TED Talk, Week 3 - Daily Norseman

What to make of two convincing wins and one brutal loss

NFC SOUTH:

Game balls from the Saints out-Seahawking of Seattle - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints prevail in a tough road venue, improving to 2-1 with an impressive team effort.





Report: Falcons to work out safeties George Iloka, T.J. McDonald - The Falcoholic

It’s a potential sign the in-house option isn’t going to be the way forward for the Falcons this year.





Cam Newton ruled out for Sunday’s game at Texans; Kyle Allen to start - Cat Scratch Reader

Backup quarterback Kyle Allen will start his second straight game in Cam Newton’s stead this Sunday in Houston.





Bucs’ Coaching Staff Provides More Questions Than Answers Through The First Three Weeks Of 2019 - Bucs Nation

What was supposed to be a saving grace has been almost the opposite.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Dante Pettis calls fans out after game-winning touchdown - Niners Nation

He has a point. Where does his involvement in the offense go from here?





Arizona Cardinals announce they have released Michael Crabtree - Revenge of the Birds

The changes are coming.

It starts with the release of what was always a perplexing signing, as the Arizona Cardinals announced that they have released wide receiver Michael Crabtree.





Chris Carson’s ongoing issues prompt a history of Seahawks RB fumbles - Field Gulls

Marshawn Lynch had terrible ball security, but look at Justin Forsett





Has Rams RB Todd Gurley turned into an average running back? - Turf Show Times

Gurley is off to his worst start since the 2016 season. Is it time to worry? Scott Wagner takes a look at the Rams’ star running back.