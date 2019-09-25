Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots place FB James Develin on injured reserve - Pats Pulpit
New England loses its fullback at least for the next six weeks.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 3 Anti-Game Ball: Everybody - Gang Green Nation
The Jets lost again on Sunday, which means it is time to give out another anti-game ball.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills in prime position for playoff push - Buffalo Rumblings
The breaks keep coming.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Monday Hangover, Week 3: Agony at Arrowhead - Baltimore Beatdown
Welcome to the Monday Hangover, a weekly column where Jake is here to answer any lingering questions you may have about the Ravens (or the rest of the league) coming out of the weekend, and take a...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers’ failure to support Mason Rudolph leads to loss to 49ers - Behind the Steel Curtain
The loss falls on Mason Rudolph’s shoulders, but the Steelers plan didn’t help matters much.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
A.J. Green injury update: Bengals WR still unable to practice - Cincy Jungle
It’s untelling when Green will return now before the bye week.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns still searching for answers on offense - Dawgs By Nature
HC Freddie Kitchens will not give up play-calling duties as a fix to the issues on offense remains elusive.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans-Chargers (The Chargers Are From Jupiter) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, and not enough time for one person to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the Chargers failing to ruin Deshaun Watson’s party.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Keeping Up With Marcus Mariota: Week Three, 2019 - Music City Miracles
This hurt to write up.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jalen Ramsey trade unlikely to materialize anytime soon - Big Cat Country
After a whirlwind of what seemed like hourly updates on the Jalen Ramsey trade front, it’s been all quiet since the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, a game...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Safety Malik Hooker Suffers Torn Meniscus, Will Miss 4-6 Weeks - Stampede Blue
The Colts got some tough news today as word came down that the reason for Malik Hooker’s brief absence in Sunday’s game was a torn meniscus in his knee.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
How can the Denver Broncos unLock their potential in 2020 and beyond? - Mile High Report
If Drew Lock looks like the guy, here’s how the Denver Broncos can give him a real chance to succeed.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Los Angeles Chargers’ Keenan Allen on pace to set career-highs in every receiving category - Bolts From The Blue
Through the first three games of the 2019 season, wide receiver Keenan Allen has been on a whole new level compared to past seasons.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
It’s not so much that the Raiders lost the last two games but HOW they lost them that’s a problem - Silver And Black Pride
We’re not talking moral victories here. The idea that you can lose a game and still win. But we are talking about demoralizing losses. The Raiders are coming off two such games and it has Raiders...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Let’s Argue: The Kansas City Chiefs don’t need Tyreek Hill - Arrowhead Pride
Robert Rimpson takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones saves the day, and a legend is born - Big Blue View
Rookie quarterback is the hero as Giants win their first game of 2019
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles fan saves children from burning building, shades Nelson Agholor afterward [UPDATE] - Bleeding Green Nation
Only in Philly!
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Five lessons learned about the Dallas Cowboys after the Dolphins win - Blogging The Boys
The evidence is mounting as the games go in the books, so let’s study it.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
The Daily Twitter: 24 September 2019 - Post-MNF special edition - Hogs Haven
News, links to articles, updates and more from DC area writers and national sports journalists
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers punter JK Scott is off to a stellar start to his second season - Acme Packing Company
Scott also started his rookie season well, however, so he will need to find a way to maintain his great play moving forward.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The UDFA, Part 2: Making The Cut - Pride Of Detroit
Reliving cut day with C.J. Moore
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2019 NFL Week 3: With offensive improvement and defensive domination Chicago Bears coast to 31 to 15 victory in Washington - Windy City Gridiron
The best way to show you’re a great team is by embarrassing a bad team in their building. Job well done.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
A TED Talk, Week 3 - Daily Norseman
What to make of two convincing wins and one brutal loss
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Game balls from the Saints out-Seahawking of Seattle - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints prevail in a tough road venue, improving to 2-1 with an impressive team effort.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Report: Falcons to work out safeties George Iloka, T.J. McDonald - The Falcoholic
It’s a potential sign the in-house option isn’t going to be the way forward for the Falcons this year.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Cam Newton ruled out for Sunday’s game at Texans; Kyle Allen to start - Cat Scratch Reader
Backup quarterback Kyle Allen will start his second straight game in Cam Newton’s stead this Sunday in Houston.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs’ Coaching Staff Provides More Questions Than Answers Through The First Three Weeks Of 2019 - Bucs Nation
What was supposed to be a saving grace has been almost the opposite.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Dante Pettis calls fans out after game-winning touchdown - Niners Nation
He has a point. Where does his involvement in the offense go from here?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals announce they have released Michael Crabtree - Revenge of the Birds
The changes are coming.
It starts with the release of what was always a perplexing signing, as the Arizona Cardinals announced that they have released wide receiver Michael Crabtree.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Chris Carson’s ongoing issues prompt a history of Seahawks RB fumbles - Field Gulls
Marshawn Lynch had terrible ball security, but look at Justin Forsett
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Has Rams RB Todd Gurley turned into an average running back? - Turf Show Times
Gurley is off to his worst start since the 2016 season. Is it time to worry? Scott Wagner takes a look at the Rams’ star running back.
