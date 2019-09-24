Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Daily): Interview with Neal Driscoll

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you four days per week for your Miami Dolphins scoop, Tuesday-Friday.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, A-A-Ron (Tuesday), Josh (Wednesday), and Matthew (Friday) will bring their own 20-minute podcast to the cyberspace air waves.

Here's what's in store for this episode of Phinsider Daily

I interview Neal Driscoll, a lightning rod figure of sorts in the Dolphins Twitter community. He’ll give us his pulse on the Miami Dolphins future, as well as take a robust look at the 2020 NFL Draft — Neal will give us some of his early favorites and inform us of the relative depth of the position groups.

The Dolphins opened as 17 point underdogs this Sunday — will the Dolphins cover?

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Daily!

Be sure to tune in