Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 09/24/2019

Tonight’s Question Of The Day or I should say Question’s Of The Day are one, do you think that what you saw out of Josh Rosen on Sunday warrants him continuing to hold on to the starting position or should we put Ryan Fitzpatrick back in there and two, do you see anything in him that makes you think that he might possibly, finally, be the answer at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins or do we need to keep looking?

