The Splash Zone 9/24/19: Josh Rosen Provides Initial Spark

The Dolphins offense was a tad more aggressive with Josh Rosen throwing the ball. But with the Dolphins being a bad football team, mistakes were made as receivers were dropping some nice throws by the second year quarterback. Did Rosen do anything to change the “draft a quarterback in 2020” narrative? No, but he still has 13 games to prove himself.

How Daniel Jones, five other QBs fared in their first starts of 2019

Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater and Jones led their teams to victory Sunday. Luke Falk, Josh Rosen and Mason Rudolph were not as lucky.

Dolphins Running Backs

Kenyan Drake says red-zone fumble helped take the air out of Miami Dolphins - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake rejected any moral victory, saying, ‘This league is built upon results. The result is 31-6.’

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Preston Williams Pushes On As Role In Offense Grows

The rookie wide receiver continues to be a big part of the Dolphins offense.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Rookie Michael Deiter Seamlessly Slides Into Left Tackle

Michael Deiter showed off his versatility with a mid-game switch to left tackle.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Taco Charlton on Jerry Jones’ criticism: It is “on me now” to prove Dallas wrong – ProFootballTalk

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not kind Friday when assessing what went into the decision to release former first-round pick Taco Charlton. During his radio show on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Charlton "just wilted." Charlton, waived by the Cowboys on Wednesday, played against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Dolphins at Cowboys

AC In The AM: Dolphins Struggle In Red Zone Against Cowboys

Second-year QB Josh Rosen showed promise, especially in the first half.

No significant progress for Miami Dolphins after three games | Miami Herald

The Dolphins didn’t lose by as many points as in their previous two games. But this is not progress because based on what happened around the NFL, which suggest the Dolphins face trouble ahead.

Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions: Who played how much vs. Dallas Cowboys - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Preston Williams is Miami’s number one receiver now. And this staff is still determined to give Charles Harris every chance.

John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Cowboys

Josh Rosen's aggressive style in the first half provided a spark for the Dolphins offense.

