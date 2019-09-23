Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Washington Redskins Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Monday Night Football features the Chicago Bears who travel to Landover Maryland to take on the Washington Redskins. The Bears dropped their week one contest at home to the Green Bay Packers 3 to 10 before rebounding against the Denver Broncos in Denver last week 16 to 14. The Redskins have dropped two in a row to division rivals. Washington lost in week one to the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly by a score of 32 to 27 and last week to the Dallas Cowboys at home 21 to 31.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game as well as any of the earlier action from earlier games in the NFL today or as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules on live threads as you would on any other site anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Chicago Bears (1-1) @ Washington Redskins (0-2)