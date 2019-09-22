Sunday Night Football: Los Angles Rams @ Cleveland Browns Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Sunday Night Football features the 2 and 0 Los Angles Rams who will travel to Cleveland Ohio to take on the 1 and 1 Cleveland Browns. On paper, stats wise these two teams match up fairly even coming into this game. The Rams have totaled 750 yards on offense while the Browns have 782. On defense the Rams have given up 587 yards defensively while the Browns have given up 601. The major difference is of course on points given up vs gained with the Rams scoring 57 points in two games while giving up 36 while the Browns have scored 36 points in two games and given up 46.

Please remember to use this live thread with all the site rules in mind. Feel free to discuss this evenings game or any other games and as always your Miami Dolphins.

Sunday Night Football: Los Angles Rams (2-0) @ Cleveland Browns (1-1)