Week Three Late Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully you are showing up at this thread after an unlikely win over the Dallas Cowboys by your Miami Dolphins. If not then grab yourself another adult beverage and try your best to enjoy the rest of the games around the league this week.

Please treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

Carolina Panthers (0-2) @ Arizona Cardinals (0-1-1)

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Channel 713 Odds: Arizona Cardinals -2

Arizona Cardinals -2 Over/Under: 45

New York Giants (0-2) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida TV: Fox

Fox NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714

Channel 714 Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6 Over/Under: 48

Houston Texans (1-1) @ Los Angles Chargers (1-1)

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Dignity Sports Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Dignity Sports Health Sports Park, Carson, California TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715

Channel 715 Odds: Los Angles Chargers -3

Los Angles Chargers -3 Over/Under: 48.5

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-2) @ San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 717

Channel 717 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -6.5

San Francisco 49ers -6.5 Over/Under: 43.5

New Orleans Saints (1-1) @ Seattle Seahawks (2-0)