Week Three Late Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully you are showing up at this thread after an unlikely win over the Dallas Cowboys by your Miami Dolphins. If not then grab yourself another adult beverage and try your best to enjoy the rest of the games around the league this week.
Please treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.
Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 Late Afternoon Games
Carolina Panthers (0-2) @ Arizona Cardinals (0-1-1)
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713
- Odds: Arizona Cardinals -2
- Over/Under: 45
New York Giants (0-2) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- TV: Fox
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714
- Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6
- Over/Under: 48
Houston Texans (1-1) @ Los Angles Chargers (1-1)
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Dignity Sports Health Sports Park, Carson, California
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715
- Odds: Los Angles Chargers -3
- Over/Under: 48.5
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-2) @ San Francisco 49ers (2-0)
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 717
- Odds: San Francisco 49ers -6.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
New Orleans Saints (1-1) @ Seattle Seahawks (2-0)
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716
- Odds: Seattle Seahawks -4.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
