Miami Dolphins @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Information

The Miami Dolphins are suffering what is no doubt their toughest start to a season ever having been outscored 102 to 10 in only their first two games. Week three of the season does not offer an easier challenge as the Dolphins will have to travel for the first time this year to Arlington Texas to take on the undefeated Dallas Cowboys. Some have the Cowboys in their top group of teams to possibly make it to this seasons Super Bowl. Miami is obviously not on anyone’s list except for first pick in the 2020 draft.

This game will, for the Dolphins mark the first start of the season for Josh Rosen. On the other side of the ball Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott has been playing lights out thus far this season and there’s nothing to make anyone believe that it will be any differently at home with the vast majority of the crowd behind him. In addition the Cowboys are expected to take the reigns off of Ezekiel Elliott who was limited to a certain snap count following missing the entire pre-season with a hold out.

Here’s to hoping that Miami somehow rises up to the competition and that along with the start of Rosen will be enough to finally light a fire under this team and give them the spark they need to play at an at least respectable level.

