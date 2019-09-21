NFL Week 3 picks: Straight-up winners picks

The Phinsider NFL Picks Pool is back today with our Week 3 selections. After I forgot to make the publication until Monday, I wanted to make sure I got them scheduled and published this week ahead of Sunday’s games.
As in Week 1, Kat led Week 2, extending her overall lead to two games. She finised Week 2 at 10-6, while everyone else was 9-7. Justin and James are both 20-11-1 now on the year, chasing Kat’s 22-9-1. I continue to lag behind everyone else at 18-13-1.
In our Week 3 selections, 12 of the 16 games have all four of us in agreement on the winner, including all of us being wrong on the Thursday Night Football game. Here are all of our picks for this week. Feel free to add your picks to the comments and keep track of how you are doing throughout the team as well. Are you ahead of Kat?
The Phinsider Picks Pool
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Bears
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Jets
|San Francisco 49ers at New Orlean Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|49ers
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Bengals
|Browns
|Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Jaguars
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Week 13
|10-6
|8-8
|9-7
|8-8
|Season Results
|115-76-1
|125-66-1
|120-71-1
|125-66-1
Loading comments...