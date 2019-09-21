NFL Week 3 picks: Straight-up winners picks

The Phinsider NFL Picks Pool is back today with our Week 3 selections. After I forgot to make the publication until Monday, I wanted to make sure I got them scheduled and published this week ahead of Sunday’s games.

As in Week 1, Kat led Week 2, extending her overall lead to two games. She finised Week 2 at 10-6, while everyone else was 9-7. Justin and James are both 20-11-1 now on the year, chasing Kat’s 22-9-1. I continue to lag behind everyone else at 18-13-1.

In our Week 3 selections, 12 of the 16 games have all four of us in agreement on the winner, including all of us being wrong on the Thursday Night Football game. Here are all of our picks for this week. Feel free to add your picks to the comments and keep track of how you are doing throughout the team as well. Are you ahead of Kat?