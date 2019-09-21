 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 3 picks: Straight-up winners picks

By Kevin Nogle, James McKinney, Justin Hier, and Kat_Noa
Tennessee Titans v&nbsp;Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images

The Phinsider NFL Picks Pool is back today with our Week 3 selections. After I forgot to make the publication until Monday, I wanted to make sure I got them scheduled and published this week ahead of Sunday’s games.

As in Week 1, Kat led Week 2, extending her overall lead to two games. She finised Week 2 at 10-6, while everyone else was 9-7. Justin and James are both 20-11-1 now on the year, chasing Kat’s 22-9-1. I continue to lag behind everyone else at 18-13-1.

In our Week 3 selections, 12 of the 16 games have all four of us in agreement on the winner, including all of us being wrong on the Thursday Night Football game. Here are all of our picks for this week. Feel free to add your picks to the comments and keep track of how you are doing throughout the team as well. Are you ahead of Kat?

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bears
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colts Colts Colts Colts
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets
San Francisco 49ers at New Orlean Saints Saints Saints Saints 49ers
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Browns Browns Bengals Browns
Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Chargers Chargers Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals Steelers Steelers Cardinals Cardinals
Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders Titans Titans Titans Titans
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Week 13 10-6 8-8 9-7 8-8
Season Results 115-76-1 125-66-1 120-71-1 125-66-1

