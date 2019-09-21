Dolpins at Cowboys Week 3 2019: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, odds, more

The Miami Dolphins are back on the field on Sunday in a Week 3 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. This game marks the first start for quarterback Josh Rosen as a member of the Dolphins, as well as a chance for Miami to show they are a better team than the performances in their Weeks 1 and 2 losses that led to a 102-10 combined score.

This is the first road game of the year for Miami, who face an undefeated Dallas team. Quarterback Dak Prescott has been playing like an MVP candidate early this year, and the team is expected to take running back Ezikel Elliott off a snap count and fully integrate him back into the offense. This could be a rough game for Miami if the defense does not step up.

Meanwhile, Rosen is hoping to provide a spark for the offense, which has been stagnant this year. While Ryan Fitzpatrick has played fine, with nothing jumping out as what he was doing wrong, the move to Rosen is one that felt like it had to be made. Asked about how he can make the offense better, Rosen explained, “Obviously right now, we need a spark, and I’m going to try and provide that spark; but not by doing anything crazy out of the ordinary from what I’ve done that’s gotten me up to this point in my career.”

We will find out Sunday afternoon if he can provide that spark.

Everything you need to know for Sunday’s game is below;

Week 2

Miami Dolphins (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-0)

September 22, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on September 22

Where is the game?

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

How can I watch the game?

FOX through South Florida much of the southern United States

Map via 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Cowboys in red

Who is the broadcast team?

Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)

Dolphins.com

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Jason Taylor, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

What are the current betting odds?

Cowboys -22.5

Over/Under: 47

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly cloudy, 84°F (at kickoff, pushing to 90°F during the game)

Retractable roof - Open/Closed has not been announced

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Regular Season: Dolphins lead 7-6

Playoffs: Dallas won Super Bowl VI

Who won most recently?

Cowboys won 24-14 in Week 11, 2015 in Miami

Cowboys have won last three meetings and five of last six

