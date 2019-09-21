Josh Rosen ready to prove he is ‘the man’ in Miami

The start of the 2019 NFL season has not gone according to plan for Brian Flores and his Miami Dolphins.

And regardless of which side of the tank you land on, the first two games have been historically bad for Miami. For those that don’t know (everyone knows), the Dolphins remain the only undefeated team in NFL history. So why not add 0-16 to their 100-year resume.

“You play to win the game.”

That’s right, folks.

No matter how appealing Tua Tagovailoa looks on paper, wouldn’t it be in the Dolphins’ best interest if Josh Rosen were the guy? After all, they could then use their war chest of draft picks, $130M+ in cap space, and all the other future assets - to build around him.

So shouldn’t we ALL be rooting for Rosen to succeed, despite having an offensive line worse than the monstrosity he had to deal with in Arizona? The answer is yes. And as we learned earlier today, both Josh Rosen and Brian Flores-believe his time is now.

Yesterday, afternoon Flores and Rosen spoke to the South Florida media, before making the trip to Dallas.

Here’s what was said....

Coach Flores on why the time was now to start Rosen at quarterback.

“Like I said, we gave them both reps each week. We liked where Josh (Rosen) was. He had two good days of practice. We decided to make the move after a good practice yesterday. It wasn’t just the two practices. He had been practicing well up to this point. We felt like that was the right move for the team.”

When asked about how far Rosen has come along since the early days of camp, Flores had this to say.

“There’s been a lot of improvement. That’s something that we’ve focused on really since he got here – reading defenses, making quick decisions, pushing the ball downfield when it’s the right time to do those things, getting in and out of the huddle, managing the game correctly, limiting mistakes and turnovers and things of that nature. I think mentally, he’s processing all of that a little bit better. I think he’s ready to go.”

The full Brian Flores press conference can be found HERE

Rosen, appeared cool, calm, and collected during his press conference, and had this to say about the news.

“I’m excited. I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to going out and play and fight another day.”

He was then asked how the offense gets better, here’s what Rosen had to say.

“Execution. I think it’s a really complex system coming from New England. I think it’s only a matter of time before enough of these reps and enough of these game reps and practice reps, we’ll get it down and slowly improve. I’m hoping and rooting for dramatic improvement, but I don’t think we’re going to go out and score 100 touchdowns and throw for a million yards. I think the key is just to keep grinding away, don’t do anything drastically different than what we’ve been doing, to trust the process and just continually try to get better and better over time. Obviously right now, we need a spark, and I’m going to try and provide that spark; but not by doing anything crazy out of the ordinary from what I’ve done that’s gotten me up to this point in my career.”

The full Josh press conference can be found HERE

In the end, NO ONE knows how this will play out. But for the 22-year old QB, this is his opportunity to prove his worth. Maybe not just to the Dolphins, but to the other 31 teams around the NFL.

#TankForTua, #LoseForLove, those all sound great, but what about #RiseWithRosen? (Thank you, @MiamiAlejandro) Because if he can become the franchise QB many believed he was back in 2018, the Dolphins future would look a whole lot brighter.

Rosen now has roughly 14-games to show that he is the guy in Miami. And show the world that he really is “The Chosen One”, like his nickname suggests.

Next up, Dallas.

