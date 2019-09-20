Dolphins at Cowboys broadcast map

The Miami Dolphins head to Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. The Dolphins are not exactly a national draw, though the Cowboys typically do lead to a larger television broadcast range. How does the television coverage map look for this week’s game?

It actually works out that, if you want to see the Dolphins and are in New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, most of Kansas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, most of Tennessee, and parts of Missouri, Georgia, and Virginia. In Florida, south of Orlando and Tampa will get the game.

But, the key is - the game is on FOX this week, not on CBS as would normally happen with the Dolphins on the road.

Here is the map, via 506Sports.com, with the Dolphins at Cowboys in red.

The game will have Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis on the broadcast.

The rest of the map has the Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles in green, the Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers in yellow, the Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings in orange, the New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (late game) in blue, and the Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (late game) in aqua.

On CBS in the early slot for South Florida, the New York Jets at New England Patriots game will be broadcast, while the late game will be the New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks.