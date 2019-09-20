Fan confidence in Dolphins’ direction ticks up ahead of Week 3

The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots in Week 2, dropping the game at the last second - or getting blown out 43-0. One of those two is correct. You can choose which one you want to believe.

Even if you want to believe the last-second loss option, the reality is, the Dolphins have lost their first two games by a combined 102-10 score. Yeah, it has not been pretty, and our weekly SB Nation FanPulse fan confidence survey has been showing that. At the end of the 2019 season, only 31 percent of the fans responded they were confident in the direction of the team. That jumped to 66 percent at free agency, then dipped to 60 percent before the Draft, but rebounded to 69 percent post Draft. Ahead of Preseason Week 1, the survey showed 64 percent of the fans were confident in the direction of the team.

With the regular season upon us, that dropped to 58 percent before Week 1, then the bottom fell out of the confidence following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, dropping to just 34 percent.

Now, after the loss to the Patriots, the confidence moved up slightly, going to 41 percent of the fans saying they are confident in the direction of the team.

This week’s survey was released prior to the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but closed after it. The uptick could be attributed to the Dolphins adding a first-round pick in exchange for Fitzpatrick, and could continue to be a part of the confidence poll next week. Of course, Miami will need to look a little better against the Dallas Cowboys this week to continue to see the fans confidence in the team grow.

Will moving to Josh Rosen this week as the starting quarterback lead to more confidence in the direction?