Miami Dolphins: Will Josh Rosen do any better than Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taco Charlton joins the team, and a take on the national media (Phinsider Daily)

On this episode of Phinsider Daily, Matt Cannata dives deep with NFL NextGen Stats to see if a new QB in Josh Rosen will make any difference. While Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled, how much blame can be placed on him? While responsible for some of the mishaps, he’s been playing with a wide receiver group who just isn’t getting the job done. Do we expect that to change with Rosen under center? The advanced analytics provide a skeptical outlook.

Cannata also talks about Taco Charlton and what it means for the Dolphins moving forward. How can help this team, and how can he grow into a force? Believe it or not, if a few pieces fall into place, the Dolphins could be set at the defensive line position with just one more addition in the 2020 NFL Draft. How? Cannata explains.

Finally, he gives his take on the national media and their rants against the Dolphins. Is it deserved, or should they re-focus their energy on something different?

Be sure to tune in for all of this and more on today’s edition of Phinisder Daily!