Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 09/02/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you believe that the Miami Dolphins opened the seventh seal of the apocalypse by releasing long snapper John Denny? How do you feel about the team releasing one of the most consistent players, who despite his age did not seem to be slowing down and really did not cost the ball club that much money? Many cuts and trades I understand but some players, if based only upon their longevity with the team, so long as they are still productive deserve a bit of loyalty from the team but at the end of the day we all know it’s a business and employees are as with any large business or corporation seen as nothing more than expendable commodities...sadly!

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.