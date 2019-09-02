Dolphins workout J’Marcus Webb, looking to find Week 1 left tackle

The Miami Dolphins held a workout on Monday with former Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle J’Marcus Webb, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. The move comes as Miami looks to find a replacement for tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil, along with wide receiver Kenny Stills, was traded to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

No deal was struck with Webb.

The Dolphins are currently looking at Jesse Davis and Julién Davenport as the potential starter for Sunday’s Week 1 contest against the Houston Texans. Davis has worked all summer at right tackle after playing right guard for the club last year.

“I don’t know,” Davis replied to the Palm Beach Post’s Hal Habib when asked his comfort level in switching to the left side. “Why don’t you go from writing with your right hand to writing with your left hand and see how great it looks?”

Davenport started 13 games in 2018 for the Texans at left tackle, along with two at right tackle, so he has a head start on Davis in the footwork at technique at left tackle. However, he has to learn the playbook before he can be considered to start, something he realizes. “We’re working on getting the playbook down first,” he said of his preparation for the Ravens. “As we go along and I work to improve both sides, we’ll take it as it is.”

The Texans were desperate for an upgrade at left tackle, leading to the trade for Tunsil that netted Miami two first-round picks, a second-round pick, Davenport, and cornerback/special teamer Johnson Bademosi. That is not exactly a promising factor in Davenport’s favor when it comes to playing this season. A 2017 fourth-round pick, he could be a developmental project for Miami if they are not forced to start him.

Miami’s only other tackle on the roster is sixth-round draft choice Isaiah Prince. He likely would start at right tackle should Miami’s coaches decide to start Davis at left tackle.