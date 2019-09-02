Dolphins add DT John Jenkins, LS Taybor Pepper

The Miami Dolphins have added two players to the roster, filling the spots vacated by long snapper John Denney and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor. According to Dolphins.com reporter Alain Poupart, Miami signed long snapper Taybor Pepper and defensive tackle John Jenkins on Monday.

Pepper entered in the NFL in 2017 after going undrafted in 2016, signing with the Green Bay Packers out of Michigan State. He was waived by the Packers prior to training camp, joining the Baltimore Ravens late in the preseason. He was released by the Ravens after four days, then re-joined the Packers during the season but ended the year on injured reserve with a broken foot. He appeared in four games that season prior to the injury. He missed all of the 2018 season before signing a reserve/future contract with the New York Giants in January. He was released by the Giants in roster cuts this summer.

Jenkins was a third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2013, spending three full seasons with the team before being cut during the 2016 season. He was then signed by the Seahawks for the remainder of the 2016 year. He signed with the Chicago Bears in 2017, then again in 2018 before being released at the end of the 2018 preseason. He joined the New York Giants in 2018, then signed again in the offseason heading into 2019 but was released in the roster cuts at the end of the preseason. In five seasons in the league, Jenkins has played in 66 games with 24 starts, recording 126 tackles with six for a loss, six quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.