Dolphins cut Vincent Taylor

The roster purge in South Florida continues as the Miami Dolphins have now cut defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, according to the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley. The report comes shortly after a separate report that the team had released long snapper John Denney.

Taylor was selected by the Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In two seasons with Miami, he played in 21 games, recording 45 tackles with four for a loss, three quarterback hits, two sacks, and one pass defensed.

Cutting Taylor is a surprise. Miami is already shallow along the defensive line and Taylor was an effective option in the middle of the line for the first half of last year. Unfortunately, a foot injury landed him on injured reserve. He finished the season with 27 tackles, two sacks, and a blocked field goal.

Miami continues to turn over the roster from last year as new head coach Brian Flores and new general manager Chris Grier look to rebuild a franchise that has been stuck in the middle of the league for nearly two decades.