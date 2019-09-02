Dolphins cut John Denney

The immortal has been released. According to the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero, the Miami Dolphins have released long snapper John Denney. Entering his 15th season, Denney has the record for most consecutive games played for the Dolphins, having played in all 224 games since he joined the team in 2005, a streak that appears to be ending.

He is also the current active-streak leader for the NFL.

Denney was twice named to the Pro Bowl.

It appeared the Dolphins were going to head into the 2019 season with Denney again as their long snapper when the team released rookie long snapper Wes Farnsworth. Now, it looks like Miami might be looking elsewhere for a long snapper.

Though, this could also be a move to re-sign Denney to a new contract. The team could re-sign Denney, keeping the streak going for the 40-year old.

Whatever the case, it is a surprise to hear Miami has released Denney.

Update 1 (10:04 am): Denney’s agent released a statement from the long snapper. It does not sound like there is a plan for Denney to re-sign. The statement reads:

Today, unfortunately, marks the end of my time with the Miami Dolphins. I want to thank the Dolphins for giving me a chance back in 2005. Over the last 14 years, I have had many wonderful, hard-working teammates, all of whom I would like to thank. I also want to thank all of the coaches that I have worked with in Miami. In addition, I would like to thank some of the greatest fans in the league. You have shown me so much love since I first put on a Dolphins jersey! My family and I are grateful for the way you welcome us into your community. Please know that your support, especially on social media, since the announcement, has been sincerely appreciated. Thank you.

Update 2 (10:12am ET): The Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley reports Denney did not ask for a release, and that he plans to continue playing somewhere this season.