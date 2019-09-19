Dolphins claim pass-rusher Taco Charlton off waivers

Moments ago, the Miami Dolphins announced Josh Rosen will be the team’s starting quarterback this Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys. However, that’s not the only roster move the Dolphins made on Thursday. In fact, today will now forever be known as #TacoThursday.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins claimed pass-rusher Taco Charlton off waivers from the Cowboys.

Source: Taco Charlton has been claimed by the #Dolphins. A former first-rounder lands in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019

Charlton, 24, has recorded 46 tackles (18 solo) and 4 sacks over his two year NFL career. The former Michigan Wolverine was unhappy with his role in Dallas. Now, he should see plenty of playing time on a team that has struggled to get pressure on the QB.

Taco might never live up to the hype he received pre-draft, but there’s still plenty of time left for him to develop into a situational pass-rusher.

